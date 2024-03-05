Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 268,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,851 shares of company stock valued at $688,859 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.65. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

