Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in State Street by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in State Street by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in State Street by 327.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

