Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,636 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of BRP worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

