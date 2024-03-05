Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $13.57 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

