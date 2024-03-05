Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 128,468 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of AbCellera Biologics worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

