Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 202,299 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202,299 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 19,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,528. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.