Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $304.29. 60,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $306.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,476,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $22,507,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

