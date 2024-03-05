Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.27. The company had a trading volume of 134,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,631. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

