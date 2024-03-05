Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 9,638.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 148,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $13.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.78. 481,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

