Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

