Legacy Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,803. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

