Legacy Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.10. 207,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.