Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,908,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,112 shares of company stock worth $324,717,842. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $16.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,793. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $288.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

