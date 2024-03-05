Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,109,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $157.27. 1,444,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,783. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

