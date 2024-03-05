Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.90% of Duke Energy worth $614,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

