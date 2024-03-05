Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of KLA worth $413,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

KLA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $17.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $615.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $728.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

