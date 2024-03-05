Legal & General Group Plc Has $368.34 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.53% of American Water Works worth $368,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.9 %

American Water Works stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 589,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

