Legal & General Group Plc Has $383.99 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.57% of AvalonBay Communities worth $383,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $3,058,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.94. The stock had a trading volume of 361,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

