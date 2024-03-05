Legal & General Group Plc Has $515.62 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,211,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 116,396 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.54% of Uber Technologies worth $515,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 13,285,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,611,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

