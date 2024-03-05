Legal & General Group Plc Has $638.13 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 643,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Starbucks worth $638,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. 3,347,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

