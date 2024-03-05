Legal & General Group Plc Has $670.41 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 293,403 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of CVS Health worth $670,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. 3,834,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

