Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251,576 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.77% of Boston Scientific worth $594,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,813 shares of company stock worth $4,779,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

