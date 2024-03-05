Legal & General Group Plc Sells 182,049 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,049 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Marathon Petroleum worth $433,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.58. 1,496,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $177.99.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

