Legal & General Group Plc Sells 182,947 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 182,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Palo Alto Networks worth $548,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $10.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,731. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Susquehanna cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

