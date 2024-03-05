Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,197 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $619,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $20.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $957.46. 518,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,766. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $993.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $842.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $730.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

