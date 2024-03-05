Legal & General Group Plc Sells 96,647 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Cadence Design Systems worth $475,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 261,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 608,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

CDNS traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.82. 866,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $320.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

