Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $450,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.50. The company had a trading volume of 443,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.12. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

