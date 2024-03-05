LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

LENSAR Price Performance

NASDAQ LNSR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.53. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

