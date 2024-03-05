Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.53. 374,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $243.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

