Lido Advisors LLC Buys 31,758 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,017. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

