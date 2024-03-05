Lido Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,922. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

