Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.73. 912,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.