Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $14.97 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 62,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

