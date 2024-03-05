Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 240.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.36. 642,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,641. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

