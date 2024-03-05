Lido Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.85. 1,170,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $157.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

