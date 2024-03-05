Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.68.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $739,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $739,001.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,050,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

