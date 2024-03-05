Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,849 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

LIN stock opened at $455.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $456.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.