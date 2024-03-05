Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

LSTA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lisata Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

