Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 87.3% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 87.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $370.84 million and $569.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001931 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

