Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $1,746.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,045,591 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,027,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00805419 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,316.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
