Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 37,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 178,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 151,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,509,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

