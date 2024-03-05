Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.98. 1,037,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,734. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

