London Co. of Virginia Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

