London Co. of Virginia Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 17.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 71,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

