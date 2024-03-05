Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $136.83 million and approximately $51.78 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

