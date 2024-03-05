Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 1,058,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,664. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

