Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,169,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,329. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

