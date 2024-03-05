Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 80.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.49. 661,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,420. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

