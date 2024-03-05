Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.6% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,107,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,760,000 after buying an additional 785,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,408,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,648,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

