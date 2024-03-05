Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.23. 505,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,306. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $277.43.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
